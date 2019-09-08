Nottingham Advisors Increases Stake in Tjx Cos New (TJX); American Intl Group (AIG) Shareholder Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Increased Position by $664,608 as Shares Rose

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 5.75M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 15,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 274,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 259,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.90M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 02/05/2018 – AIG Posts 21% Decline in Net Income; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 35,835 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa holds 3,842 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.5% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Northeast has 7,260 shares. Chilton Co stated it has 35,868 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 8,518 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 467,908 shares. Lenox Wealth Management invested in 626 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company stated it has 0.5% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Jag Cap holds 2.35% or 271,227 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And holds 100,604 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Oh owns 15,493 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Karp Cap Mngmt reported 21,133 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 522 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.36% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $575.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 12,841 shares to 181,504 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 140,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,673 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

