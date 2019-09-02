Nottingham Advisors Increased Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA)

Among 4 analysts covering Portola Pharma (NASDAQ:PTLA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Portola Pharma has $50 highest and $3500 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 39.37% above currents $29.06 stock price. Portola Pharma had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse reinitiated Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) rating on Monday, August 5. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $3500 target. Oppenheimer maintained Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. See Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) latest ratings:

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nottingham Advisors Inc acquired 10,152 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Nottingham Advisors Inc holds 20,304 shares with $1.08 million value, up from 10,152 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $65.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.84M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F

Among 2 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $59’s average target is 7.33% above currents $54.97 stock price. TJX Companies had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, August 16 report. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Nottingham Advisors Inc decreased Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 45,220 shares to 330,787 valued at $17.11 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) stake by 246,740 shares and now owns 62,486 shares. Ishares Tr (IJH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Capital, a New Jersey-based fund reported 18,615 shares. Cap Mgmt holds 1.1% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 330,871 shares. Eaton Vance owns 0.6% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4.88 million shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 0.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 34,400 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 484,000 shares. 286,734 were accumulated by South State. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 350,423 shares. Bridgeway Cap owns 100,800 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk reported 296,010 shares stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 300 shares. Trust Communication Of Vermont accumulated 0.3% or 66,474 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 278,467 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Associated Banc holds 5,633 shares. B Riley Wealth Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The firm is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap accumulated 1.54M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership holds 15,488 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Wealthtrust Axiom holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 6,000 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc reported 63,092 shares stake. Proshare Ltd Com reported 32,317 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership has 0.3% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 48,150 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 154,307 were reported by Rafferty Asset Lc. Atika Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.7% or 100,000 shares. Delaware-based Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.04% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Morgan Stanley reported 179,128 shares. D E Shaw holds 0% or 13,235 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Cap Mgmt stated it has 2.65% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA).

The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.06. About 514,459 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at lrvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa(R), First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors