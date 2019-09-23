Nottingham Advisors Increased Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position by $364,448; Shares Declined; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Rose, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Cut Its Position

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 88.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 32,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119,000, down from 36,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.80 million shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America’s two charts that show the bond bloodbath is coming to an end; 16/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Brokerage Staffs Up, Robos Target the Rich — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 15/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/05/2018 – Allergan Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BofA Pays U.K. Female Staff 28.7% Less Than Male Employees; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS LOAN DEMAND OUTLOOK CLOUDED BY EXTRA INCOME CLIENTS HAVE FROM TAX CUTS

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 11,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 22,778 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, up from 11,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 5.46 million shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv, Germany-based fund reported 2.00 million shares. Bamco accumulated 0.13% or 1.00 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc stated it has 50,748 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id reported 465,948 shares. Bb&T stated it has 16,749 shares. Amp Ltd holds 196,149 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Co accumulated 0.01% or 7,000 shares. Amica Mutual has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Park Oh holds 11,700 shares. 544 are held by Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Qci Asset Management New York has 650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisor holds 9,566 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Logan Mngmt Inc reported 0.3% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kdi Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 118,268 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 15,421 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $595.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 16,366 shares to 722,858 shares, valued at $28.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,761 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89 million and $146.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5,103 shares to 21,886 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa has invested 0.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nomura Holding Inc holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 5.63M shares. Seizert Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 1.67M shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Canal Com reported 1.53% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 21,904 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 3.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 911,710 shares. Park National Oh stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc Inc reported 10.61 million shares. 13,788 are owned by Spc. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 403,987 shares stake. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.20 million shares or 3.22% of all its holdings. Cordasco Ntwk, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 916 shares. Benin Mgmt has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 0.48% or 61,696 shares. Kessler Inv Gru Limited Co has invested 5.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).