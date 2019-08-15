Nottingham Advisors Holds Stake in Tjx Cos New (TJX); Bridgeway Capital Management Holds Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 182.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 480,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 744,695 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.83M, up from 263,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17M shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.43. About 8.41M shares traded or 39.03% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Artificial Intelligence News: Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natural Grocers By Vitamin C (NYSE:NGVC) by 54,800 shares to 161,400 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 20,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,637 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Invest Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 7.66% or 68,403 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp holds 2.17% or 1.58 million shares. Cincinnati Insur has 4.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.43 million shares. Eos Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Compton Ri reported 46,310 shares. Garrison Bradford Associate holds 0.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 7,600 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 2.74% or 3.04M shares. Allstate holds 1.9% or 596,693 shares. 278,833 are owned by Horan Management. Srs Investment Mngmt holds 5.24% or 1.97 million shares. Moreover, Private Harbour Invest Management And Counsel Ltd Liability has 3.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 0% or 263,230 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company holds 16.55 million shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt holds 53,960 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 6.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 34,001 shares.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20 million and $575.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 6,000 shares to 5,572 shares, valued at $630,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 53,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,917 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.