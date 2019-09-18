Nottingham Advisors Has Upped Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $364,448; Oneok New (OKE) Share Value Rose While Checchi Capital Advisers Has Increased Its Holding

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 11,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 22,778 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, up from 11,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 1.40 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 196.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 7,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 11,641 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $801,000, up from 3,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 494,147 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $786.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EFA) by 50,600 shares to 14,600 shares, valued at $960,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 95,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,185 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $595.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,009 shares to 96,761 shares, valued at $15.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (TDIV) by 11,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,564 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE).

