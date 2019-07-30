Nottingham Advisors Has Upped Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position by $538,056 as Stock Rose; Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) Holder Broadfin Capital Raised Stake

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 2.79M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 235.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 280,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 891,415 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neos Therapeutics Inc by 1.01M shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,572 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $575.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 241,293 shares to 71,247 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 55,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,320 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century stated it has 12.60M shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 28 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 94 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.12% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 28,632 shares. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 158,036 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Castleark Lc has invested 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 1.54% or 572,573 shares. Greystone Managed Inc holds 265,454 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd stated it has 950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company reported 400 shares. Hartford Inv Management Communications has 0.57% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 317,259 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,554 shares. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability has 1.08% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 32,828 shares.