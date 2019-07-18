Nottingham Advisors Has Upped Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Rose, Crow Point Partners Raised Holding

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.25. About 5.10 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 4.13M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore And Commerce Il stated it has 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Checchi Advisers Ltd has 39,366 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Bailard holds 99,786 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Company accumulated 17,961 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co invested in 799,786 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 51.07 million shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. City Holdings has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Paragon Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.14% or 4,893 shares. Martin Currie Limited holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 84,608 shares. Wheatland holds 2.45% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 54,224 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.22% or 652,125 shares in its portfolio. Exchange Capital Incorporated holds 0.11% or 6,805 shares in its portfolio. 19,895 are owned by Acropolis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Maryland-based Park Circle has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hudock Capital Gru Lc holds 60,667 shares.

