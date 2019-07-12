Nottingham Advisors Has Upped Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $538,056; Pitcairn Company Has Lowered Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $715,616 as Stock Price Rose

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 8,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,619 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, down from 14,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.69. About 3.12M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 5.17 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cornerstone Cap Incorporated invested in 229,211 shares. Fort Limited Partnership, a Maryland-based fund reported 28,313 shares. 9,083 are owned by Stephens Ar. Legacy Cap Partners accumulated 72,707 shares. Cambridge Grp Inc has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Jupiter Asset invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Liberty Capital Inc stated it has 66,434 shares. Hallmark reported 12,598 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc owns 5.88 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 5,560 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited holds 84,274 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,680 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Andra Ap stated it has 88,400 shares.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,377 shares to 4,531 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 29,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72M for 28.92 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

