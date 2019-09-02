Nottingham Advisors Has Increased Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $538,056; Shares Rose; Usa Technologies (USAT) Holder First Washington Raised Its Holding by $1.92 Million as Share Price Rose

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 89.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 479,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 536,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 351,888 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.84M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 19,542 shares to 488,133 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,845 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $575.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 111,286 shares to 143,226 shares, valued at $11.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 37,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,702 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA).

