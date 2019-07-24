Nottingham Advisors Has Boosted Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake by $538,056 as Stock Value Rose; Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Holder Fiera Capital Boosted Its Holding

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 200,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.39M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.34. About 162,234 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 14.73% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.16% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 2.15M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 10,911 shares to 24,659 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 105,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA).

More recent Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “LiqTech International, Inc. to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on April 17, 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 15, 2019. Also Investingnews.com published the news titled: “Markets Rebound Back Into Green – Investing News Network” on April 26, 2018. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LiqTech International Provides Update to Market on Orders Relating to IMO 2020 – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 14, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20 million and $575.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 45,220 shares to 330,787 shares, valued at $17.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 51,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,594 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.