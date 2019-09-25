Nottingham Advisors Has Boosted Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $364,448; As Wix.Com Ltf (WIX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Oak Ridge Investments Has Lowered Holding

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 11,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 22,778 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, up from 11,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $32.16. About 862,339 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com Ltf (WIX) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 17,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 114,904 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.33 million, down from 132,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.08. About 467,918 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 3.98% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Td Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,223 shares. Nomura Holding Inc reported 8,203 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Adirondack Comm has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 20 shares. Renaissance Technology holds 1.64M shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 3,996 shares. California-based First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 10,035 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.08% or 15,137 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Company reported 255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Kemnay Advisory Inc owns 9,762 shares. Lord Abbett Company Llc reported 238,218 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory invested in 1,629 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $595.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 16,366 shares to 722,858 shares, valued at $28.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 74,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,242 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Et Al has 0.09% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.79 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 700,024 are owned by Harvey Invest Ltd. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 1.81M shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 148,673 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cacti Asset Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 14,790 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 211,637 shares. Stewart Patten Communications Ltd, a California-based fund reported 6,200 shares. Blackrock reported 43.46 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stearns Fin Ser stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs LP has invested 0.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) reported 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Monetary Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 400 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 845,000 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services stated it has 6,311 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.