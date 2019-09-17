Notis-Mcconarty Edward Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $863,208; Stock Declined; Mairs & Power Continues to Hold Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 456 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,321 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 1.81 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – AMAZON HAS SHELVED PLAN TO SELL AND DISTRIBUTE PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TO HOSPITALS – CNBC, CITING; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members; 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment; 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 27/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday, with strong growth from AWS and advertising; 28/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reportedly sees Blue Origin as ‘the most important work I’m doing’; 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Gets a Turn in the Tech Hot Seat: Fully Charged; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: In-Car Delivery Available in 37 U.S. Cities, Surrounding Areas

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 219,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.78 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 15.70M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Union Investment Achieves $480 Million Recovery for Shareholders in Wells Fargo Securities Class Action; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO defends pay; calls U.S. Senator Warren’s criticism ‘inappropriate’; 23/05/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC AND BRYAN, GARNIER & CO. ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNING MANAGERS FOR OFFERING; 07/05/2018 – “They made one mistake,” Warren Buffett says. Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but Buffett says it’s a good business. via @cnbctech #AllThingsBuffett; 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – WITHIN WHOLESALE DIVISION, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES TOLD STAFF OF SEVERAL DOZEN LAYOFFS IN ITS MARKETS DIVISION – WSJ, CITING; 20/04/2018 – BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuses; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Prelim Results May Need to Be Revised to Reflect Addtl Accruals for CFPB/OCC Matter; 30/04/2018 – The deal between the two telecommunications companies is a horizontal merger, says Jennifer Fritzsche of Wells Fargo Securities, which decreases competition in the market

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. America First Advsrs stated it has 2,412 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 14,406 shares. Phocas Financial Corporation reported 1,930 shares. Clark Cap Management Group Inc Inc owns 19,241 shares. 13,861 were reported by Aull & Monroe Invest Mgmt Corp. Daily Journal holds 159.18M shares or 50.26% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com holds 273,644 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 438,243 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 45,674 shares. Old Natl Bancorp In holds 0.15% or 60,957 shares in its portfolio. Grp One Trading LP has 105,889 shares. London Communication Of Virginia holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 6.36M shares. Allstate holds 16,313 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 9,490 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 184,458 shares.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 36,600 shares to 359,130 shares, valued at $15.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 11,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,532 shares, and cut its stake in Physicians Realty Tr (NYSE:DOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Trust holds 5,466 shares. Epoch Inv Prtnrs reported 0.81% stake. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 144 are held by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability. Lincoln Ltd Liability accumulated 3.84% or 4,526 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 3,961 shares or 3.38% of all its holdings. 462 were accumulated by Arvest Bankshares Division. Aimz Lc invested in 119 shares or 0.16% of the stock. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waters Parkerson & Lc reported 379 shares stake. 771 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Com Limited. Signature Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1.91% stake. Tower Bridge has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alphamark Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 75 shares. Moreover, Archford Strategies Llc has 0.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).