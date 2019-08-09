Notis-Mcconarty Edward Trimmed Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) as Market Value Rose; First Republic Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Chevron New (CVX) by $1.77 Million

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 14,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 1.67 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.21 million, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.78. About 2.29 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $274.96. About 1.79 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 12,625 shares to 84,060 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 47,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,523 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 selling transactions for $32.58 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.