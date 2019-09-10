Notis-Mcconarty Edward Raised Its Disney (DIS) Position by $461,205; Stock Value Rose; Whittier Trust Co Raised Its Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Position by $6.25 Million

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 5.22M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 44.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 71,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 230,256 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.35 million, up from 159,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 5.28 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 30,832 shares to 163,900 shares, valued at $34.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Tr Technology (XLK) by 91,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,499 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:A).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Waddell And Reed has 0.61% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2.78M shares. St Germain D J Communication holds 5,445 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Riggs Asset Managment has 400 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 43,905 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Network Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fairfield Bush Co has invested 1.31% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Utd Service Automobile Association has invested 0.33% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Westover Capital Advisors Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 4,747 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0.09% or 13,171 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 11,691 shares. The Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nomura stated it has 25,014 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,592 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 6,345 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

