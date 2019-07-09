Notis-Mcconarty Edward Lowered Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $313,725; Amazon (AMZN) Holder Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Decreased Its Stake by $929,160 as Shares Rose

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 522 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 3,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s latest Amazon tweet storm hit The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 07/04/2018 – More than 58 percent of Prime users said they would consider using “Amazon Coins.”; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s battle with Amazon raises post trauma

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $271.23. About 2.22M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 13,689 shares to 32,657 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) by 17,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,712 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Moreover, Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited has 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 292 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,928 shares stake. Moreover, Curbstone Fincl Management has 1.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,786 shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Com holds 2.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,204 shares. Botty Limited Liability accumulated 6.13% or 11,516 shares. Advisory Rech Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Brown Advisory Securities has 4.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cwm Ltd Liability reported 3,452 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Franklin Street Advisors Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 11,305 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Llc has 33,500 shares. Barometer Mgmt holds 0.03% or 138 shares. 305 were reported by Goodwin Daniel L. Woodstock has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Motco has 335 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 92.44 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 37.26 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.