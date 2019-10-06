Notis-Mcconarty Edward Lowered Mastercard (MA) Position by $396,000 as Valuation Rose; Corecommodity Management Has Raised Its Position in Sm Energy Co (SM) by $889,548 as Stock Declined

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 36,839 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.75 million, down from 38,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.69M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 186.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 74,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 113,801 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 39,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 3.56M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.02B for 33.92 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Donaldson Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 1,510 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 1.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 259,468 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc reported 391 shares. First Allied Advisory stated it has 30,842 shares. Smithfield holds 9,626 shares. Fiera owns 4.16 million shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Com accumulated 0.32% or 9,399 shares. Barnett And Communication Incorporated owns 8 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors has invested 1.2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 1,800 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt reported 90 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Mgmt has invested 0.35% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 40,090 shares for 7.1% of their portfolio. Falcon Point Capital Lc reported 978 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $180.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 156,589 shares to 119,740 shares, valued at $680,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,247 shares, and cut its stake in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $73,150 were bought by Ottoson Javan D on Tuesday, May 7.