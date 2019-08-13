Notis-Mcconarty Edward Lowered Mastercard (MA) Holding as Market Value Rose; Martin Currie LTD Has Lowered Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holding by $5.72 Million; Share Value Declined

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 23,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 282,160 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.70M, down from 306,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $202.15. About 404,100 shares traded or 0.30% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $270. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 selling transactions for $39.05 million activity. 15,900 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $4.22 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings has invested 5.89% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Aviance Management Ltd Liability, Florida-based fund reported 688 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 356,295 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Temasek Hldgs (Private) Ltd has invested 2.35% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Montecito Fincl Bank holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,641 shares. Akre Ltd Liability Corp invested 13.24% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Haverford invested in 2.94% or 671,741 shares. Northern Trust invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Virtu has 12,347 shares. Wallace Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 1,100 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 4,239 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.57% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 7,580 were accumulated by Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Alta Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.75% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). New York-based Ingalls Snyder Limited Company has invested 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

