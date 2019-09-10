Notis-Mcconarty Edward Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $313,725 as Shares Rose; Nantahala Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Scientific Games (Call) (SGMS) by $28.06 Million as Shares Declined

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $12.05 during the last trading session, reaching $271.3. About 5.54 million shares traded or 69.14% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (Call) (SGMS) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 5.57M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.65 million, down from 6.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 5.62% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 1.24 million shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – WON NEW, 5-YEAR CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New Pres and CEO; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 17/05/2018 – SG Digital Accelerates Customer Engagement Strategy with Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer; 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy; 07/03/2018 – Scientific Games Awarded Contract To Provide Arizona Lottery’s Administrative Systems Technology; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New President and Chief Executive Officer; 16/04/2018 – SG Digital Prepares for U.S. Sports Betting with New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement; 21/05/2018 – Canada’s OLG Extends Instant Games Contract With Scientific Games; 10/05/2018 – Scientific Games Showcases World’s Best Gaming Experiences at Global Gaming Expo Asia 2018 May 15-17 in Macau

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 0.89% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 55,529 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.22% or 52,772 shares. Main Street Rech Limited Com holds 2.92% or 38,961 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability reported 1.85% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fjarde Ap holds 0.82% or 277,102 shares. Moreover, Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has 1.76% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Blackrock Inc invested in 63.50M shares or 0.67% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) invested 1.35% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pinnacle Financial Prtn has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Atwood & Palmer holds 95,751 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 2,048 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Mngmt Incorporated owns 6,850 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited invested in 1.1% or 108,037 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.98 billion for 33.58 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 107.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $931,262 for 531.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 126,103 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Invesco reported 429,847 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP has 0.01% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). 874,380 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. 120,000 are held by Claar Advisors Ltd Co. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 212 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 75,570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.12% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). 15,324 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Teton Advisors has 0.04% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 169,874 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 635 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.12 million activity.

