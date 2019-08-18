Notis-Mcconarty Edward Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $550,329; General American Investors Company Holding in Ebay (EBAY) Lowered by $4.63 Million as Share Value Rose

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 313,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66 million, down from 438,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 3.95 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, a shortcut for wholesalers to sell inventory; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 19/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ annual shareholder letter is widely considered a must-read among business leaders and executives worldwide; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s top voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 15/05/2018 – Massachusetts Gov. Baker Expects Boston to Be in Hunt for Amazon HQ2 (Video)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leonard Green And Prns Limited Partnership holds 3,000 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Boston Lc reported 2.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 12,693 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Letko Brosseau Associates Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nuwave Invest Limited Company holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Appleton Ma reported 8,863 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett & Incorporated has 0.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 1.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,687 shares. Weybosset Rech Lc invested in 0.31% or 293 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alesco Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westover Cap Advsrs Llc has invested 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 17,659 were reported by Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc. Burt Wealth Advisors invested in 492 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 611 shares stake.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr has 0.06% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 37,254 shares. Hartford Mgmt has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 10,048 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc has invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.01% or 17,290 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc holds 0.09% or 2.81M shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd Company owns 48,756 shares. Chem Fincl Bank has invested 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). United Kingdom-based Waverton Investment Limited has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Joel Isaacson accumulated 0.08% or 15,375 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 164,787 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Limited holds 0.19% or 8,377 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The New York-based Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

