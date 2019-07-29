Notis-Mcconarty Edward Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Lifted Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding by $6.76 Million as Stock Price Declined

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $43.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1899.56. About 2.18 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Future Retail – FactorDaily; 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness; 06/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @JackQuaid92 (The Hunger Games) is set as a lead in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama #TheBoys; 06/04/2018 – Trump hit Amazon over taxes, but his online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 26/04/2018 – Tech guru Gene Munster gives $AMZN an A+ for its quarter; 20/04/2018 – Amazon will host former FBI director James Comey next week

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 189.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 74,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 113,573 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34 million, up from 39,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $102.44. About 670,516 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fomento Econ Mexi (NYSE:FMX) by 4,900 shares to 8,100 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,386 shares, and cut its stake in Precision Drilling Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.