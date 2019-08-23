Notis-Mcconarty Edward Increases Holding in Disney (DIS); Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Has Upped Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71M, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 1.94M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 6.59 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ZAYO, CHSP, IMI Merger Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ZAYO, CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Zayo To Be Purchased By Digital Colony, EQT – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 17,000 shares to 284,822 shares, valued at $54.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,296 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 170,088 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 77,124 shares. Ckw Grp has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Principal Fincl Incorporated owns 27,015 shares. Tobam invested in 0.14% or 96,399 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 9,559 shares or 0% of the stock. 9,124 were accumulated by Profund Advsr Ltd Liability. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 25,750 shares. Parnassus Ca invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Fjarde Ap holds 49,517 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Qs Invsts Limited holds 0% or 15,300 shares. Reaves W H And holds 0.05% or 55,100 shares in its portfolio. Thornburg Invest Mngmt Inc holds 2.62M shares.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.