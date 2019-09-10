Notis-Mcconarty Edward Holds Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Vanguard Group Raised Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Stake by $3.08 Million; Shares Rose

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 34,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 2.93M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.41 million, up from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.81% or $9.46 during the last trading session, reaching $97.91. About 830,745 shares traded or 103.08% up from the average. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 3.00M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, raising shipping fee by up to 50%; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s Fire TV Cube has been rumored since last year; 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Credit Pact Increases Borrowing Capacity Under Unsecured Revolving Facility to $7B From $3B; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR FIRST MISSOURI FULFILLMENT CENTER TO BE LOCATED IN ST. PETERS; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion bets big on athleisure, still relies heavily on third parties; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil stated it has 157,685 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Asset owns 27,003 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability has invested 1.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Newbrook Cap Advisors LP holds 4.31% or 29,758 shares in its portfolio. Barnett Inc stated it has 71 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Company owns 21,243 shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Osborne Partners Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 236 shares. Country Club Trust Na accumulated 1,048 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Associated Banc reported 2.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Athena Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). American Natl Insurance Tx reported 29,070 shares. 1,371 were accumulated by Capstone Fin Advsrs. Greenleaf Trust invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chesley Taft And Ltd Llc stated it has 2.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 0.86% or 26,975 shares.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 61,026 shares to 5.60M shares, valued at $1.17B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 64,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).