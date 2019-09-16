Notis-Mcconarty Edward Holds Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); As Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Share Price Rose, Denali Advisors Lifted Stake by $620,978

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 456 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,321 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $33.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1806.22. About 1.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Seals First-Look Deal with Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is aware that Alexa is scaring people with seemingly random laughter; 27/04/2018 – Here’s the key difference between Amazon and Alphabet right now; 06/04/2018 – Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries; 24/04/2018 – YUAN LONGPING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE 000998.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S REGISTERED CAPITAL BY INJECTING 35.7 PCT STAKE IN AMAZON AGRI BIOTECH FOR $400 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum (LPI) by 101799.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 310,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The institutional investor held 310,794 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $901,000, up from 305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $724.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 14.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 4.01 million shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q NET INCOME 72.5M RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Rev MYR381M; 09/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KLR Group Today; 03/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 10; 12/04/2018 – Laredo CEO on Permian Assets, Saudi’s Ambition for $80 Oil (Video); 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 347.6 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 70.6 MLN RGT

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $668.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 17,400 shares to 170,800 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,100 shares, and cut its stake in Cna Financial Corp. (NYSE:CNA).

More notable recent Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Laredo Petroleum Announces Reduction of Personnel Costs by ~25% – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Hellenicshippingnews.com with their article: “Oil report: bankruptcies in the oil patch are piling up – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Laredo Petroleum Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Laredo Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Laredo Petroleum Announces Leadership Changes NYSE:LPI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

