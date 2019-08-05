Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Upped Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $550,329 as Stock Declined; Sun Life Finl (SLF) Stock Value Rose While Element Capital Management Has Cut Position by $435,290

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $48.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1775.07. About 2.46 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 05/04/2018 – Cramer: Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – AMAZON PRIME HAS EXCEEDED 100 MILLION PAID PRIME MEMBERS GLOBALLY; 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States; 12/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Is Expected to Post Strong Revenue Growth as Costs Surge; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 11,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 26,805 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 38,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 111,970 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 02/05/2018 – PBOC END-APRIL OUTSTANDING SLF 39.1B YUAN; 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 21.72 BLN YUAN FOR 7-DAY PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Preferred Share Rating Of Sun Life Financial Following A Change In Methodology; 22/03/2018 – China c.bank raises interest rate on SLF loans; 03/05/2018 – Sun Life Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 112% to 14 Days; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SUN LIFE FINANCIAL’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 25/04/2018 – Sun Life Plots Private Debt Growth Via Acquisition This Year; 27/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial’s 2017 Annual Report and 2018 Management Information Circular now available; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q Net C$693M; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 2.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,890 shares. Prudential Financial owns 606,660 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com reported 1.12% stake. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability owns 2,789 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Lc has 15,923 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.36% or 3,095 shares. Raymond James And accumulated 384,256 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 13,024 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 25 were accumulated by Kwmg Lc. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd invested in 740 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Renaissance Gp Llc accumulated 162 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ironwood Limited Com stated it has 139 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Stack holds 0.19% or 883 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 1,092 shares.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,183 shares to 11,079 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 46,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).