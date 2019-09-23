Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake By $863,208; Dsc Advisors LP Has Raised By $10.36 Million Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position

Dsc Advisors Lp increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 740% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dsc Advisors Lp acquired 185,000 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Dsc Advisors Lp holds 210,000 shares with $11.92 million value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $38.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 6.18M shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Load Factor 86.9; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH QUARTER 2018 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $718 MLN; 27/04/2018 – This is infuriating. Still sitting here @Delta #SorryNotSorry; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NYTDC LOANED PROCEEDS FROM 2018 BONDS TO DELTA AIR LINES TO FINANCE A PORTION OF COSTS OF A CONSTRUCTION PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 29/03/2018 – Pennsylvania judge delivers blow to Buckeye effort to reverse Laurel Pipeline; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) stake by 52.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Notis-Mcconarty Edward acquired 456 shares as Amazon.Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Notis-Mcconarty Edward holds 1,321 shares with $2.50 million value, up from 865 last quarter. Amazon.Com now has $887.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 22/04/2018 – Clothing retailers, beware. Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year. via @cnbctech; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – CO MAY ISSUE ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS UNSECURED COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES UP TO A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME OF $7.0 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: Exceeded 100 Million Paid Prime Members Globally in 2017; 29/03/2018 – Trump ‘has no actions’ against Amazon – White House; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com — 8th Update; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump

Among 6 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.71’s average target is 20.60% above currents $58.63 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbia Asset Management reported 12,553 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance reported 67,034 shares. Hightower Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 236,001 shares. Liberty Capital reported 0.85% stake. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri accumulated 0.49% or 20,595 shares. Loews holds 11,110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Company reported 3.04% stake. Invesco Ltd holds 0.04% or 3.04 million shares in its portfolio. 1.50 million were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 6.40 million shares. Deltec Asset Management Lc holds 0.09% or 7,000 shares. 14,750 were reported by Ionic Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Envestnet Asset reported 0.03% stake. 61,075 are held by Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Co. Stevens Capital Lp has 0.3% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges holds 31,920 shares. Dubuque Bank Tru Company stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Trust has invested 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raymond James Ser has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macroview Mgmt Ltd reported 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nbt Bankshares N A New York accumulated 621 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa accumulated 3,960 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Com owns 480 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Archon Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 13,983 shares stake. Field & Main Bancshares reported 1,621 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors reported 1.18% stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Com has 580 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Citizens And Northern stated it has 1,912 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Natl Bank Tru reported 1.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2334’s average target is 30.09% above currents $1794.16 stock price. Amazon had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets.

