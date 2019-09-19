Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Trimmed Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $418,470 as Valuation Declined; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Position in American Financial Group (AFG) by $1.64 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (AFG) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 366,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.55 million, up from 350,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in American Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.37. About 114,202 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 3,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 37,351 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86 million, down from 40,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.72. About 909,930 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.13 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.