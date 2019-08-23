Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Raised Disney (DIS) Holding by $461,205 as Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Stake Maintained by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 60,683 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53M, up from 58,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $9.64 during the last trading session, reaching $202.82. About 29.80M shares traded or 13.64% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 15/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE EXPECTS APPLE TO SHIP 219MN/231MN IPHONES IN 2018/2019 (+2%/+5% YOY) VS. 233MN/250MN UNITS; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sparkling juices within the AB distribution Network; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone X 2018 Release Date, Rumors: Apple to Reportedly Begin Trial Production Early, Plans to Scrap LCD; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $133.44. About 4.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.