Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Increased Disney (DIS) Position by $461,205 as Market Valuation Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Sunbelt Securities Lowered Its Position by $686,104 as Share Price Declined

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 4,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 13,112 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 18,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Fincl Svcs Lc reported 27,759 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation accumulated 950,147 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Lvw Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,324 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability owns 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,210 shares. Adirondack stated it has 28,630 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Norman Fields Gottscho Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,536 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). S&Co holds 3.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 207,150 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.81% or 123,106 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grimes And has invested 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Madison Inv owns 205,694 shares. Hartford Mngmt Comm stated it has 394,194 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Rock Point Advsr Ltd reported 7,456 shares stake. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 6,217 shares. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 0.24% or 282,458 shares.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,395 shares to 23,268 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Allied Advisory stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 12,120 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Northstar Asset Management Lc reported 14,033 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability has 58,007 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 26,517 shares. The Illinois-based Gladius Capital Management LP has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 200 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists accumulated 1.56% or 20,280 shares. Aspen Inv Incorporated reported 6,632 shares. Buckhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.11% or 60,882 shares. Parnassus Ca holds 3.11% or 7.11 million shares in its portfolio. Sonata Cap Group owns 2,620 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. First Advisors Lp invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Phocas Fincl reported 6,493 shares.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

