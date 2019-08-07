Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Decreased Its Position in Mastercard (MA) by $313,725; Meyer Handelman Co Has Trimmed Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Share Price Rose

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $7.84 during the last trading session, reaching $264.68. About 4.58 million shares traded or 28.25% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 264,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.62 million, down from 269,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 9.47M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/05/2018 – Trade may be causing jitters but something else is a greater risk to market: JP Morgan; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – HNA THROUGH SUBSIDIARY HAS APPOINTED JP MORGAN SECURITIES AND BENEDETTO, GARTLAND & COMPANY AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO THE PROCESS; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – MOVES- BNY Mellon, Brown Advisory, Perella Weinberg; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Gains Daily Inflow of $85.1M; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 26/04/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 171 FROM EUR 168

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX) by 27,500 shares to 35,500 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan raises its stock market forecast, sees a China trade deal and an easy Fed – CNBC” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – US Futures Slump as China Hits Back at US on Trade, Currency – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.36 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Trust Of Virginia Va has invested 1.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kanawha Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Glob Endowment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cove Street Lc holds 0.89% or 72,234 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 0.28% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 143,990 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has 385 shares. Factory Mutual Com has 1.87% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 630,130 are owned by Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Connecticut-based Webster Bankshares N A has invested 1.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited owns 9,893 shares. Washington Tru invested 2.56% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Birinyi Associates holds 1.61% or 37,062 shares. Huntington Savings Bank has 2.93% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.75 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 26,744 shares. 16,865 are owned by Gfs Advisors Ltd Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 9,858 shares stake. Brown Advisory Securities Llc holds 3.43% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 62,059 shares. 2,627 were reported by Capital Investment Advsr Limited Company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Cap Counsel Limited has 0.1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Advsr Preferred Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 21,549 shares. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsr Limited has 0.54% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Metropolitan Life invested in 61,656 shares. Pinnacle Prtn stated it has 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Massachusetts Fin Services Co Ma invested in 9.23 million shares or 0.92% of the stock. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 7,580 shares. 105,841 were accumulated by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.41% or 120,503 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt has 12,065 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 sales for $32.58 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

