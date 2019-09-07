Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Boosted Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Pictet Asset Management LTD Upped Its Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Position by $1.05 Million

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Amazon Studies Body Sizes to Get That Perfect Clothing Fit; 04/04/2018 – Lionbridge Adds Neural-Based Amazon Translate to its Localization Enablement Platform; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 04/04/2018 – Amazon reportedly may offer to buy India’s Flipkart; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 15/05/2018 – SOROS ADDED VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C IN 1Q: 13F

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) by 50.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 80,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.04% . The institutional investor held 239,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 159,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Acorda Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8. About 1.75M shares traded or 23.72% up from the average. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – ACORDA IS SEEKING MARKETING APPROVAL IN EUROPEAN UNION FOR INBRIJA; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 16/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA INBRIJA PDUFA ACTION DATE OCT. 5; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA REPORTS EMA VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION FOR INBRIJA™ (L; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – U.SFDA IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING A NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA AND HAS SET AN ACTION DATE OF OCT 5, 2018 UNDER PDUFA; 09/05/2018 – BioClin Therapeutics, Inc., Completes $50 Million Series B Financing with Addition of New Investors; 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q REV. $106.2M, EST. $131.0M; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. 420 Saw Mill River Rd. Ardsley, NY 10502 –

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold ACOR shares while 39 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 55.09 million shares or 5.54% more from 52.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd has 0% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). 12,697 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr Limited Co. Adage Prtn Group Lc has invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 90,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0% or 34,586 shares. Opaleye Mngmt accumulated 0.98% or 265,000 shares. Benin Corp has 0.07% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 11,714 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 84,284 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% or 61,600 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 29,575 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Communications Na has invested 0.01% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 406,228 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,550 shares to 9,938 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 19,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,528 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

