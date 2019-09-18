Notis-Mcconarty Edward Decreased Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $418,470 as Share Value Declined; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Holding by $1.12 Million

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 5,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 39,503 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.62 million, down from 45,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $188.42. About 4.24M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Facebook Publishes Enforcement Numbers for the First Time; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: NOT CHANGING USERS’ PRIVACY CHOICES MADE IN THE PAST; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 25/05/2018 – Austrian data privacy activist takes aim at “forced consent”; 22/03/2018 – Facebook is still suffering from the fallout related to Cambridge Analytica; 28/03/2018 – Wieser, Cakmak on Facebook Missteps Post Information Breach (Video); 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s marketing VP says the company is ‘beyond disturbed’ by data scandal. $FB; 21/03/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has broken his silence on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal,; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg apologises to EU lawmakers over data leak; 26/03/2018 – Myspace co-founder trolls Facebook’s data breach

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 3,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 37,351 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86M, down from 40,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $136.65. About 760,001 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.00 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.28 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

