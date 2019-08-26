Notis-Mcconarty Edward Decreased Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $313,725; Swift Run Capital Management Has Lowered Its Howard Hughes Corp/The (HHC) Stake by $2.69 Million; Shares Rose

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $274.42. About 1.27 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp/The (HHC) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 24,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 46,463 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 70,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $126.6. About 132,405 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73M and $108.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 8,670 shares to 36,252 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC): Billionaire Bill Ackman Still Believes It Is Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Howard Hughes (HHC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Howard Hughes Exploring Strategic Alternatives, Possible Sale – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$124, Is It Time To Put The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

