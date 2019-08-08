Notis-Mcconarty Edward Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $313,725; Stock Rose; Logan Capital Management Has Boosted Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Stake

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 19,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 50,961 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 31,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 482,555 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC)

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $6.15 during the last trading session, reaching $275.46. About 1.45 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000grw (IWF) by 50,259 shares to 3,643 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,814 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca has 87,131 shares. Amer Century stated it has 5.28M shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Spirit Of America Management New York has 0.25% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.47% or 3.34M shares. Cetera Advisor Lc stated it has 11,975 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Coastline Tru has 0.57% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 58,707 shares. Ithaka Gp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6.68% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 178,058 shares. Df Dent & Company Inc invested in 2.15% or 460,549 shares. 282,773 are held by Assetmark. Fmr Lc invested in 1.14% or 40.44 million shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Company reported 0.15% stake. 2,489 are held by Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 0.23% or 13,705 shares. Court Place Advsr Lc holds 2,127 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 sales for $32.58 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.