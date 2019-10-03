Notis-Mcconarty Edward Decreased Celgene (CELG) Position as Market Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Hbk Sorce Advisory Decreased Position by $1.57 Million

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 7,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 83,010 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.43 million, down from 90,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $220.07. About 23.82M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both the IOS and Android App Stores; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffet’s investment model; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 31.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 14,707 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 21,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $98.16. About 1.77 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – cafepharma: Celgene on biotech hunt with Agios, Jounce in crosshairs: FT: After a tough few months for the Big Biotech; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR: EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF OPTION TO BUY; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corpor; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Higher dose of Arena Pharma’s bowel disease drug meets study goal; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.26

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.51 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.44 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

