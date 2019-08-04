Notis-Mcconarty Edward Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $313,725; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Community Bank Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.44 million shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Community Bank decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 5,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 4,452 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, down from 9,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 3.63M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Lc stated it has 3.46% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Buckingham Asset Lc accumulated 0.15% or 5,064 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bbva Compass Bank owns 18,448 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ativo Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.19% or 12,021 shares. Fincl Svcs Corp holds 5,943 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Kings Point Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Whittier Company owns 28,774 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory reported 31,544 shares stake. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 0.83% or 792,316 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 47,700 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. 2,582 were reported by Alpha Cubed Invests. Kcm Invest Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 1,563 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.32% or 21,173 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. $6.62M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Mastercard Foundation.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,624 shares to 80,766 shares, valued at $22.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1.04% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 69,000 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Incorporated Lc stated it has 1.44M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Parkwood Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 49,730 shares. Caxton Limited Partnership stated it has 10,809 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 58,471 shares. Valicenti Advisory holds 3.04% or 69,861 shares. Blair William & Company Il accumulated 388,374 shares. Cidel Asset Management Inc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 215,235 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 3.76M shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.49% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division reported 6,612 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Com invested in 0.21% or 42,533 shares. Moreover, Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership has 0.14% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 13,778 shares. M&T Bankshares stated it has 333,817 shares. Stifel Finance holds 0.37% or 1.45 million shares in its portfolio.