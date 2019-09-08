Notis-Mcconarty Edward Continues to Hold Position in Disney (DIS); Ci Investments Cut Its Position in Wix Com LTD (WIX) by $10.04 Million as Market Value Rose

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc analyzed 83,668 shares as the company's stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 332,162 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.14 million, down from 415,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $134.81. About 394,372 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 67,757 shares to 67,913 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 451,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Wix.com (WIX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates. Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Debt But No Earnings. Wix -3% after cutting FY view. Bear of the Day: Wix.com (WIX).

What Is The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? Is The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney. Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance. What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) Future?