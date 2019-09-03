Notis-Mcconarty Edward Boosted Disney (DIS) Holding by $461,205; Market Value Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Decreased Holding

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 5.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Wall St closes lower in rocky session on Amazon losses; 29/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 15/03/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON SHOWS CORTANA OPENING ALEXA AT THE OFFICE; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the International Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 02/04/2018 – Orion Health Group: Migrating Population Health Suite to the Cloud With Five Customers Live on Amazon Web Service; 05/04/2018 – Economic Times: Amazon rolls the dice for a chance to lift Flipkart; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,244 are owned by M Secs. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 264,728 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Bollard Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.59% or 233,731 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0.31% stake. Archon Prtn Ltd Company has 101,500 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 0.02% or 34,863 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Ltd Liability owns 5,656 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Armstrong Henry H Assoc holds 9,305 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt Limited invested in 229,500 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability Corp has 9,041 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parthenon Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Country Bancshares reported 382,550 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 1.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 245,503 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 97.27 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust reported 4.94 million shares. Timber Creek Lc reported 4,995 shares stake. Ashfield Ltd Llc owns 10,985 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated owns 477 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability holds 76,895 shares or 16.58% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Incorporated invested in 2,298 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 2.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 8,000 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Green Valley Invsts Ltd Llc reported 139,253 shares or 12.66% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 656 shares. Private Asset Inc reported 1.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hutchinson Cap Ca stated it has 125 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.13M shares or 1.74% of the stock. Bailard reported 4,810 shares. Lyon Street Capital Limited Company invested in 501 shares or 2.74% of the stock.