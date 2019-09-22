Norwood Financial (NWFL) to pay $0.24 on Nov 1, 2019; Nantahala Capital Management Has Upped Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD (GLMD) Stake By $591,493

Norwood Financial Corp (NASDAQ:NWFL) is expected to pay $0.24 on Nov 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:NWFL) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Norwood Financial Corp’s current price of $32.50 translates into 0.74% yield. Norwood Financial Corp’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $32.5. About 12,454 shares traded or 119.84% up from the average. Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) has declined 6.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.43% the S&P500. Some Historical NWFL News: 16/03/2018 Norwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Norwood Financial 1Q Net $3.13M; 20/04/2018 – Norwood Financial 1Q EPS 50c; 20/04/2018 – Norwood Financial Total Assets $1.127B as of March 31; 18/04/2018 – NORWOOD SYSTEMS LTD NOR.AX – SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH FON FOR PROVISIONING OF Wl-Fl SERVICES WITHIN NORWOOD’S WORLD Wl-Fl PRODUCT; 12/04/2018 – Norwood Ma: Norwood Flower Committee; 20/04/2018 – DJ Norwood Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWFL)

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) stake by 10.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nantahala Capital Management Llc acquired 84,499 shares as Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD)’s stock declined 22.27%. The Nantahala Capital Management Llc holds 879,200 shares with $6.56M value, up from 794,701 last quarter. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd now has $113.42M valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 45,770 shares traded. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has declined 56.39% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 27/03/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on the Mechanism by Which Aramchol Exerts its Effect on Fibrosis at EASL; 08/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD – REAFFIRMING SCHEDULE OF RELEASE OF ARREST STUDY TOP LINE RESULTS; 09/05/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q EPS 17c; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramch; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramchol™ for NASH; 03/04/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 19/03/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 14/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 07/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 14

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) stake by 633,500 shares to 1.12M valued at $97.93M in 2019Q2.

Investors sentiment increased to 4 in Q2 2019. Its up 2.55, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold Norwood Financial Corp. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.29 million shares or 104.65% more from 1.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 18,912 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL). Citigroup has 1,474 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL). Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 72,337 shares in its portfolio. 95,596 were accumulated by State Street. Peoples Fincl Svcs holds 0.21% or 11,821 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 216,355 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL). 11,940 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. 6,150 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) for 9,005 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Gru Inc has invested 0% in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL). 3,841 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can invested in 0% or 50 shares.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Wayne Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $204.49 million. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. It has a 14.98 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles.

