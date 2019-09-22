Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial Corp. 32 4.76 N/A 2.18 15.87 Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 25 2.96 N/A 1.75 14.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Norwood Financial Corp. and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial Corp. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Norwood Financial Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Norwood Financial Corp. and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.3% 1.2% Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

Norwood Financial Corp.’s 0.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 69.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.53 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.3% of Norwood Financial Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.9% of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Norwood Financial Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Norwood Financial Corp. -0.09% -0.09% 6.82% 18.16% -6.43% 4.91% Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. -1.66% 2.44% 7.82% 10.15% -20.12% 13.65%

For the past year Norwood Financial Corp. was less bullish than Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Norwood Financial Corp. beats Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides investment securities services; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, investment products, title and real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, the company is involved in annuity and mutual fund sales; and discount brokerage activities, as well as operates as an insurance agency. It serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. As of March 30, 2017, it operated 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and 12 offices in Delaware and Sullivan Counties, New York. The company also operates 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers Internet banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services, and safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 21 retail locations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.