Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF)

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial Corp. 32 4.44 N/A 2.18 15.87 First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 13 3.65 N/A 1.04 13.19

Demonstrates Norwood Financial Corp. and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial Corp. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Norwood Financial Corp. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.3% 1.2% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.31 shows that Norwood Financial Corp. is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1.13 beta and it is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.3% of Norwood Financial Corp. shares and 69.1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Norwood Financial Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Norwood Financial Corp. -0.09% -0.09% 6.82% 18.16% -6.43% 4.91% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 2.15% 1.4% 1.55% 0.81% -19.9% 13.99%

For the past year Norwood Financial Corp. has weaker performance than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

Summary

Norwood Financial Corp. beats First Commonwealth Financial Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides investment securities services; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, investment products, title and real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, the company is involved in annuity and mutual fund sales; and discount brokerage activities, as well as operates as an insurance agency. It serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. As of March 30, 2017, it operated 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and 12 offices in Delaware and Sullivan Counties, New York. The company also operates 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.