Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Contrasting side by side

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial Corp. 32 0.00 5.87M 2.18 15.87 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 8 2.72 94.73M 0.63 12.96

Table 1 highlights Norwood Financial Corp. and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has lower revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial Corp. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Norwood Financial Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than TrustCo Bank Corp NY, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial Corp. 18,564,199.87% 11.3% 1.2% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 1,199,113,924.05% 12.7% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Norwood Financial Corp. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.31 beta. Competitively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.3% of Norwood Financial Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Norwood Financial Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Norwood Financial Corp. -0.09% -0.09% 6.82% 18.16% -6.43% 4.91% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 1% 1.5% 2.02% 3.98% -10.5% 18.08%

For the past year Norwood Financial Corp. has weaker performance than TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides investment securities services; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, investment products, title and real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, the company is involved in annuity and mutual fund sales; and discount brokerage activities, as well as operates as an insurance agency. It serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. As of March 30, 2017, it operated 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and 12 offices in Delaware and Sullivan Counties, New York. The company also operates 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 145 offices and 157 automatic teller machines in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.