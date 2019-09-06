Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Norwood Financial Corp. has 18.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Norwood Financial Corp. has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Norwood Financial Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.30% 1.20% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Norwood Financial Corp. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial Corp. N/A 32 15.87 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Norwood Financial Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Norwood Financial Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.20 2.64

The rivals have a potential upside of 131.50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Norwood Financial Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Norwood Financial Corp. -0.09% -0.09% 6.82% 18.16% -6.43% 4.91% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Norwood Financial Corp. has weaker performance than Norwood Financial Corp.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Norwood Financial Corp. is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.31. Competitively, Norwood Financial Corp.’s rivals are 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Norwood Financial Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Norwood Financial Corp.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 5 factors Norwood Financial Corp.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides investment securities services; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, investment products, title and real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, the company is involved in annuity and mutual fund sales; and discount brokerage activities, as well as operates as an insurance agency. It serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. As of March 30, 2017, it operated 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and 12 offices in Delaware and Sullivan Counties, New York. The company also operates 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.