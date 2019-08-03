Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Contrasting side by side

Both Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial Corp. 32 5.00 N/A 2.18 15.87 Elmira Savings Bank 17 2.57 N/A 1.03 15.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Elmira Savings Bank is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial Corp. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Norwood Financial Corp. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Elmira Savings Bank, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Norwood Financial Corp. and Elmira Savings Bank.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.3% 1.2% Elmira Savings Bank 0.00% 8.8% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Norwood Financial Corp. has a 0.31 beta, while its volatility is 69.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Elmira Savings Bank’s 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.32 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.3% of Norwood Financial Corp. shares and 16.5% of Elmira Savings Bank shares. 1.1% are Norwood Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 14.7% are Elmira Savings Bank’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Norwood Financial Corp. -0.09% -0.09% 6.82% 18.16% -6.43% 4.91% Elmira Savings Bank 2.67% -6.07% -5.46% -15.13% -24.88% -11.75%

For the past year Norwood Financial Corp. has 4.91% stronger performance while Elmira Savings Bank has -11.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Norwood Financial Corp. beats Elmira Savings Bank on 10 of the 9 factors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides investment securities services; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, investment products, title and real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, the company is involved in annuity and mutual fund sales; and discount brokerage activities, as well as operates as an insurance agency. It serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. As of March 30, 2017, it operated 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and 12 offices in Delaware and Sullivan Counties, New York. The company also operates 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.