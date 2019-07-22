Norwest Venture Partners X LP Trimmed Its Mobileiron (MOBL) Position by $17.79 Million; Market Value Rose; Vanguard Group Decreased Holding in Urstadt Biddle Pptys (UBP) by $652,880 as Stock Value Rose

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (UBP) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 40,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,309 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 222,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $806.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 2,178 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) has risen 5.57% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.14% the S&P500.

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.78M market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 1.50M shares traded or 57.40% up from the average. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 34.61% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 09/03/2018 – Cortado Server 9.0 Enhances Features for Secure Management of Mobile Productivity; 20/05/2018 – Mobilelron Names Frédéric Gillant Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific; 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Rev $43.7M; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $210 MLN AND $220 MLN; 06/03/2018 Mobilelron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greif Inc by 51,514 shares to 287,884 shares, valued at $14.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 383,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 347,299 shares. North Amer Mgmt holds 24,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.38M shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,306 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0% or 22,425 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 361,606 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 765,043 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 27,095 shares. Amer Century Inc stated it has 83,949 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 16,648 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) or 113,969 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 86,008 shares.

Analysts await MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by MobileIron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.