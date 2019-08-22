Norwest Venture Partners X LP Trimmed Its Mobileiron (MOBL) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Toronto Dominion Bank Holds Holding in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $748.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 249,517 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT; 20/05/2018 – Mobilelron Names Frédéric Gillant Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific; 20/03/2018 – Mobilelron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$200M; 06/03/2018 Mobilelron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MLN TO $200 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Cortado Server 9.0 Enhances Features for Secure Management of Mobile Productivity; 23/05/2018 – MobileIron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 7,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 42,030 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 34,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $252.99. About 78,380 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.04M shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 32,152 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). 2.00M are held by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. North Amer Mngmt accumulated 24,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 83,558 shares. Amp Ltd reported 38,600 shares. Northern Tru reported 889,940 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). D E Shaw And Inc holds 649,785 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cooper Creek Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 1.12% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). 1,306 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Oberweis Asset Management holds 858,480 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 300 shares.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 79,529 shares to 3.80 million shares, valued at $152.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 Mth T by 24,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management In (NYSE:BAM).