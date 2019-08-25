Norwest Venture Partners X LP Trimmed Its Mobileiron (MOBL) Holding by $17.79 Million; Stock Rose; Veeva Systems Cl A (VEEV) Holder Winslow Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $780.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 2.23M shares traded or 115.06% up from the average. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Sees 2Q Rev $43M-$46M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MobileIron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOBL); 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 06/03/2018 Mobilelron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC QTRLY BILLINGS WERE $46.0 MLN, UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 03/04/2018 – Mobilelron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MLN TO $200 MLN

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A (VEEV) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 371,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.44M, down from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $158.13. About 1.20 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV)

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 69,559 shares to 5.85 million shares, valued at $492.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 272,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil reported 10,000 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has 411,800 shares. Company Of Vermont stated it has 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Cadence Ltd accumulated 12,398 shares. Fin Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 28,850 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 12,394 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Ithaka Group reported 3.75% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Element Cap Management Lc reported 0.07% stake. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.11% stake. Glynn Cap Limited Liability Company owns 5.75% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 245,077 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 231 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 79,323 shares. Bokf Na invested in 26,987 shares.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Veeva Systems (VEEV) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Early Access Care Selects Veeva Vault CDMS for Expanded Access Study – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.