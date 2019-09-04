Norwest Venture Partners X LP Stake in Mobileiron (MOBL) Decreased by $17.79 Million; As Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Stock Declined, Shareholder Ghost Tree Capital Has Increased Stake

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $753.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 234,365 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC QTRLY BILLINGS WERE $46.0 MLN, UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Rev $43.7M; 20/03/2018 – Mobilelron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 12/04/2018 – Mobilelron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $210 MLN AND $220 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with Mobilelron; 02/05/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Securely Optimizes Customer and Employee Support with MobileIron; 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$200M

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 650,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.68 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 1.90M shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics, and Ionis Pharma; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $85 MLN; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O – ANTICIPATES LAUNCHING GALAFOLD IN JAPAN IN COMING MONTHS; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS REAFFIRMS FY REV. VIEW $75M-$85M AT TOP END, EST. $86.2M; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Health Adds Amicus, Exits Daiichi Sankyo; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

Analysts await MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.06 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by MobileIron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.06% or 759,813 shares in its portfolio. Norwest Venture X Limited Partnership holds 4.76M shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0.02% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Cooper Creek Llc stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Sei reported 16,862 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 375,466 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,568 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.05M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 361,606 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) or 16,272 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 33,402 shares. 68,000 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Amp Cap Investors Limited owns 38,600 shares.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tricida Inc by 100,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $49,796 activity.