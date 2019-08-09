Norwest Venture Partners X LP Lowered Mobileiron (MOBL) Holding by $17.79 Million as Stock Rose; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Eagle Global Advisors Decreased Stake by $14.37 Million as Share Price Rose

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, down from 8.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $739.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 88,528 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 03/04/2018 – Mobilelron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 06/03/2018 – MobileIron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 23/05/2018 – MobileIron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ MobileIron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOBL); 12/04/2018 – MobileIron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MLN TO $200 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Mobilelron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 718,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 5.72M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.53M, down from 6.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.90B market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is down 16.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PREPARED TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET PIPELINE BUILT, INCLUDING TAKING A STAKE IN THE PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $506.49M for 23.15 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 5,534 shares to 80,143 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 176,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Hit Reverse On July’s Gains – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FERC approves Gulf LNG expansion project – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital Advsrs holds 0.14% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 19,731 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Group Hldg Ag holds 429,359 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp New York holds 3.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 1.03M shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Company owns 74,852 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. London Communications Of Virginia invested in 0.91% or 5.30 million shares. Elkhorn Ltd Partnership invested in 0.25% or 20,900 shares. Cambridge Research holds 0.04% or 207,068 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Commerce Lc accumulated 0.05% or 16,933 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 12,000 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 386,453 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 10,257 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisor Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Samson Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 556,616 shares or 13.37% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Management holds 23,961 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 789,840 shares. Gsa Llp invested 0.02% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Com invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 27,095 shares stake. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 1,306 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0% or 219,912 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc has 4,813 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 27,224 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 11,190 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 16,468 shares. Geode Mgmt Llc invested in 0% or 1.05 million shares. Blackrock reported 5.26M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pdt Prns Limited Liability reported 97,710 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 287,131 shares in its portfolio.