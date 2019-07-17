Norwest Venture Partners X LP Holding in Mobileiron (MOBL) Trimmed by $17.79 Million as Stock Price Rose; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) Stake Maintained by Artal Group Sa

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.01M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 10.08M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $675.16 million market cap company. It closed at $6.21 lastly. It is down 34.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MobileIron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – MobileIron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 03/04/2018 – Mobilelron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC QTRLY BILLINGS WERE $46.0 MLN, UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with MobileIron; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management

Analysts await MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by MobileIron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Management Ltd reported 77,342 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 68,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Co has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.03% or 16,468 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,306 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 889,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc holds 64,729 shares. American Century reported 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Qs Investors reported 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Invesco stated it has 81,361 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Alliancebernstein LP has 66,930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 33,400 are held by Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 364,988 shares.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argenx Se by 70,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $24.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (Call) (NYSE:GM).