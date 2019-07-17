Norwest Venture Partners X LP Has Lowered Mobileiron (MOBL) Stake by $17.79 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Courage Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by $2.32 Million

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 48,359 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 26/03/2018 – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, down from 8.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $677.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 142,928 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 34.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 03/04/2018 – Mobilelron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 23/05/2018 – MobileIron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Rev $43.7M; 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $210 MLN AND $220 MLN; 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with MobileIron; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MLN TO $200 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering

Analysts await MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by MobileIron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.54 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 27,095 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). 86,008 were reported by Menta Capital. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co accumulated 0% or 10,398 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 27,224 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 83,949 were reported by Century Cos Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 16,272 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 287,131 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,306 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 81,361 shares. 68,000 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Jane Street Llc invested in 0% or 18,570 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 2,208 shares. Element Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL).

